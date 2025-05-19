The Illness That Ended Alan Jackson's Touring Career

Alan Jackson could be credited with re-popularizing traditional country, ushering in the 1990s with his album "Here in the Real World," and quickly rising to the top of a list of stars who were taking country music back to its roots. He's sold millions of records, won a few Grammy awards along the way, and in 2025, he announced he was finished touring for a tragic reason.

There are a lot of reasons that musicians have cancelled tours, and fans have long suspected that Jackson's touring career was coming to a close. He called his 2025 tour "Last Call: One More for the Road Tour," and was performing in Milwaukee on May 17 when he announced to the crowd that yes, it was his penultimate show. He was confirming what seemed to be inevitable, as four years prior he had revealed that he had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Jackson had been candid about the condition in a 2021 interview with Today. He said then that the genetic, degenerative disease had put a timer on his career. "It's not recent, I've been reluctant to talk about this publicly, and with my fans, but it's been a while, and it's starting to affect my performance on stage a little bit, ... and I just wanted the fans and the public to know ... I'm having problems with mobility, and balance. I have this neuropathy, a neurological disease, it's genetic, that I inherited from my daddy. It's called CMT, ironically." But what is this condition?

