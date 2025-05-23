Weird Footage That Still Can't Be Explained

If you're an aficionado of the strange and unusual, you've heard many a weird tale. But, as the old saying goes, talk is cheap. While we might enjoy a spooky story told around a campfire, it's hardly proof. Would some unexplained footage do the trick?

Perhaps. Looking at the wide variety of creepy videos out there, it's clear that some are faked, and rather badly, too. With the advent of more accessible technology like editing suites and 3D modeling software, it's even easier nowadays to whip up a ghost or two while sitting at your desktop. Plus, there's the classic misstep of misidentifying common things — say, the planet Venus or an everyday forest animal — as something more exciting, like an extraterrestrial craft or bigfoot.

But if you're willing to accept uncertainty, then quite a few videos present evidence of weird happenings that might have you rethinking things. From mysterious disappearances to cryptids to strange lights in the sky, this particular set of weird footage still defies explanation.

