How The Who Ended Up With The Record For The Shortest Concert Ever

On the night of March 13, 2007, the Who took the stage at the Ford Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida to around 9,000 screaming fans. Pete Townshend began playing the chords to their 1965 song "I Can't Explain." It was the first single the band ever released, but that night, it was their last song. Actually, they didn't get much farther than the opening chords. Roger Daltrey, without singing a note, walked off stage. Townsend stopped the song, and the concert was over a total of 13 seconds in. Daltrey had just realized he couldn't sing due to bronchitis.

Townshend left the stage and came back a few minutes later. ​​"I just talked to Roger, and he can barely speak," Townsend told the disappointed crowd (via the Florence Morning News). "I tried to get him to come out here, but he's really, really sick." Townshend announced a makeup date set for two weeks later. The Who returned on March 25 and put on a nearly two-hour performance. Daltrey's voice had recovered enough for him to perform, although he admitted he wasn't at his peak. "I might hit some bum notes tonight, but what I have is yours," he told the crowd (via the Tampa Bay Times). "And if everyone sings along, no one will give a (bleep) anyway." While the Who did right by its fans in Tampa, the band still holds the title for shortest music concert in history.

