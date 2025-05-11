How Deep Purple Earned The Record For The Loudest Band In The World

Deep Purple earned the title of loudest pop group by playing about as loud as thunder, which can sometimes be 120 decibels. But they didn't keep the record for long. In 1976, the Who knocked Deep Purple out of the loudest band spot when they played an outdoor stadium in London and got the volume up to 126 decibels. According to Metal Hammer, several other bands beat out Deep Purple and the Who in subsequent decades, but it wasn't always officially recorded as an effort to break the record. Manowar earned Guinness's top spot in 1984, and they beat their own record in 1994 by playing a show at 129.5 decibels — nearly as loud as a jackhammer or an ambulance.

That's when Guinness made the decision to get rid of the loudest band world record (one of the many that are no longer accepted), saying that it didn't want to encourage bands to strive for something that caused hearing damage. Deep Purple, who always had a reputation of being a loud band regardless of the record, changed their tune as well.

"We used to be pretty loud, but I think the focus has changed now," frontman Ian Gill said in a 2015 interview on German TV. "The impact of sheer volume was one thing that used to get written up about. The equipment now is so sophisticated, you can have volume without pain. It's actually enjoyable; you're not running around with your ears ringing after the show like you used to be. There's a lot more focus on what's actually going on on stage. You can get involved with that a lot more. I think it's a vast improvement over what it used to be."

