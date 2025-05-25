The Origin Of Evanescence's Band Name Explained

In 2003, Evanescence materialized onto the scene. Fronted by the classically-trained powerhouse Amy Lee, the five-piece band infused the airwaves with their innovative blend of goth-rock and symphonic metal. Driven by anthems like "Going Under" and "Bring Me to Life," their debut album "Fallen" was a smash hit. It sold over 141,000 copies in its first week and rose high on the Billboard charts, debuting at No. 7 and peaking at No. 3. The enduring classic would go on to sell over 10 million units, earning a rare Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) nearly two decades after its debut.

Perhaps just as intriguing as the band's meteoric rise to success is their name. Gliding off the tongue, Evanescence ("ev"-"uh"-"ness"-"uhns"), sounds almost mystical — which, apparently, was what they were going for. "Evanescence in English means to vanish from the plane of vision and memory," Lee explained in a 2003 BBC interview (via Orkus1.com). "It's a word that most people don't even know, just like we came out of nowhere and we wanted to have that mystical element to it. I also think it sounds beautiful, like our music." Mirroring the meaning of their name, Evanescence truly seemed to come out of nowhere, but they wouldn't be vanishing anytime soon.