Amy Lee's Former Bandmates Have A Lot To Say About Her

Those who were around during the early 2000s when Evanescence hit the music scene can attest to exactly how big they were. The lead single "Bring Me to Life" — off their 2003 debut, "Fallen" – was one of those era-defining, colossal hits that was played everywhere, all the time. The track was equal parts aggressive but soulful, singable but complex, and approachable but defiant all in one — much like the rest of "Fallen." In the end, this one album alone was enough to solidify Evanescence's place in music history and earn the band two Grammys — Best New Artist and Best Hard Rock Performance. And at the center of the whole Evanescence phenomenon stood singer Amy Lee.

Amy Lee was a mere 21 years old when "Fallen" was released. As she said 20 years later in 2023 in a Loudersound interview, she'd only ever had one intended life path: to become a "mega rock star superstar." She'd felt this way since co-founding Evanescence at the very young age of 13 years old. Driven and determined to succeed, Lee incorporated mournful, classical elements into Evanescence's songwriting, with piano-centered tracks like "My Immortal" making it all the way from her early songwriting days to the release of "Fallen."

Being so driven at such a young age, however, Lee was bound to butt heads with a few people. Some former bandmates have basically declared her a controlling drama queen, while others say that she's the heart of Evanescence for a reason.