What Are Those Earpieces Singers Wear During Live Shows?

Wedges worked for a while (and are still used today), but they came with plenty of problems, such as hearing damage and poor sound quality. Plus, they weren't compact enough for performers to cart around on stage. The alternative to wedges surfaced in the 1980s when audio innovator Marty Garcia teamed up with Todd Rundgren of the rock band Utopia to create custom-fit earphones. In 1985, Utopia became the first band to replace wedges with ear monitors on stage, but Stevie Wonder was the first to sport a wireless version developed by his sound engineer, Chrys Lindop. Modifying Stephen Ambrose's 1965 design, Lindop used an FM transmitter to create the new model. Though the device allowed Wonder to hear himself on stage, it didn't grant much in the way of auditory health and was fine-tuned over the years.

In 1995, Van Halen's monitor engineer, Jerry Harvey, invented a two-driver in-ear monitor for drummer Alex Van Halen, whose ear health was suffering due to the blasting amps and on-stage monitors. It wasn't long before the innovative earpieces began to catch on. While on tour with Van Halen, the members of Skid Row reportedly offered the band $3,000 each for their own in-ear monitors (per Beth Roars).

Nowadays, earpieces have become more commonplace, and ProSoundAudio says they average around $89 per pair. They're used religiously by big-name artists like Taylor Swift, whose earbuds not only help her hear herself but also give the added guidance of countdowns and performance cues. In addition to their auditory benefits, earpieces have also become somewhat of an accessory, with artists like Ariana Grande sporting bejewelled buds during performances for added flair. Boasting both function and fashion purposes, in-ear monitors keep your favorite singer looking and sounding good live.

