The Meaning Of Alabama's State Flag Explained
Every single one of the United States of America's 50 states has its own flag, and each typically has deep ties to the territory's history and can help uncover things about its past. As well as history, these banners are strongly tied to identity and can stir powerful emotions in the hearts of the people in their respective states. However, few U.S. state flags generate feelings as intense and divisive as that of Alabama's — a design that is deceptively simple but also highly controversial.
The Alabama state flag is instantly recognizable: A bold crimson cross, its arms reaching diagonally to the corners of the flag on a plain white background. The cross is said to be that of St. Andrew, a design element known as a saltire. It also appears on the national flag of Scotland, of which St. Andrew is the patron saint.
It became the state flag of Alabama on February 16, 1895 via the passing of official legislation that stated (per Justia): "The flag of the state of Alabama shall be a crimson cross of St. Andrew on a field of white. The bars forming the cross shall be not less than six inches broad, and must extend diagonally across the flag from side to side." But while most modern sources claim the flag's design holds abstract meaning — such as the saltire representing courage — no such specification is made in the legislation. For critics, the flag is a divisive reminder of the state's Confederate past.
The symbolism of the Alabama state flag
The cross of St. Andrew (or saltire) is Christian in origin, representing the crucifix on which Jesus Christ was put to death. The Alabama state flag clearly carries this connotation — the state is home to a large Baptist population and is part of what is affectionately known as the "Bible Belt." But there are other historical allusions going back to the Civil War, which took place from 1861 to 1865. It was during this period that Alabama seceded from the Union and joined the Confederacy.
The battle flag of the Confederacy, also known as the "Southern Cross," is a blue and white cross on a red background. It is adorned with 11 white stars that represent the states that made up the Confederacy before its collapse. The design of the Alabama state flag of 1895 is an obvious allusion to the Confederate flag and thereby Alabama's defeat in the Civil War, during which around 35,000 Alabamian soldiers were killed.
Flags alluding to military sacrifice are common. Indeed, the red of the national flag of Canada is said to symbolize the blood of Canadian soldiers who lost their lives during the First World War. But Alabama's Confederate past also had repercussions in the years following the Civil War, when the state's refusal to ratify the 14th Amendment and grant citizenship to former slaves saw it come under military rule. The state's refusal to rid itself of the vestiges of slavery remains a prominent, shameful moment in its history, and the apparent allusion to it in its flag is, for many, deeply problematic.
Pride and controversy
The Alabama state flag is widely used throughout the state and is legally required to be displayed in the classrooms of public schools, where it is also flown on flagpoles on school grounds. Children are told to pledge allegiance to the flag, stating (via Justia): "Flag of Alabama I salute thee. To thee I pledge my allegiance, my service, and my life." The flag also appears in government buildings and on vehicle license plates.
It is common to see the Alabama flag displayed proudly in the windows of businesses and private residences. And indeed, like residents of any other state, Alabamians are well within their rights to be proud of the land they call home. However, in recent years there has been growing pressure to have references to the Confederacy slowly phased out of Alabamian imagery. In 2021 a debate saw legislators discuss changing the design of the state's coat of arms, which featured an actual Southern Cross. In 2024, a petition was drawn up to reimagine the city flag of the state capital, Montgomery, which contains Confederate elements. It seems likely that the Alabama state flag may also face similar scrutiny. Other state flags, such as that of Minnesota, are also considered controversial.