The Meaning Of Alabama's State Flag Explained

Every single one of the United States of America's 50 states has its own flag, and each typically has deep ties to the territory's history and can help uncover things about its past. As well as history, these banners are strongly tied to identity and can stir powerful emotions in the hearts of the people in their respective states. However, few U.S. state flags generate feelings as intense and divisive as that of Alabama's — a design that is deceptively simple but also highly controversial.

The Alabama state flag is instantly recognizable: A bold crimson cross, its arms reaching diagonally to the corners of the flag on a plain white background. The cross is said to be that of St. Andrew, a design element known as a saltire. It also appears on the national flag of Scotland, of which St. Andrew is the patron saint.

It became the state flag of Alabama on February 16, 1895 via the passing of official legislation that stated (per Justia): "The flag of the state of Alabama shall be a crimson cross of St. Andrew on a field of white. The bars forming the cross shall be not less than six inches broad, and must extend diagonally across the flag from side to side." But while most modern sources claim the flag's design holds abstract meaning — such as the saltire representing courage — no such specification is made in the legislation. For critics, the flag is a divisive reminder of the state's Confederate past.

