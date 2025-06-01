Here's What These Iconic Russian Hats Are Called

When it comes to symbols of Russian culture, there are probably a few things that come to mind. Some examples of the country's unofficial symbols are Russian dolls, classical ballet, babushkas, and vodka (the drink even has a dedicated museum, one of the bizarre things that only exist in Russia). Then, of course, there's that iconic hat.

You know the one. Typically made of fur or faux fur, the fuzzy round cap is characterized by the long ear flaps that ornament each side and has become an enduring albeit stereotypical symbol linked to Russian heritage. Perhaps you can recall the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger rocking one in the 1988 film "Red Heat," or George Costanza comically sporting one in a Season 8 episode of "Seinfeld."

Sure, maybe you can easily conjure up an image of the hat from pop culture, but do you know what it's called? Although sometimes referred to as a "fur hat" or a "trapper hat," its official Russian name — which fittingly translates to "ear hat" — is ushanka. And its history goes back quite a few years.

