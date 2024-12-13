Strange Rules Soldiers Followed During World War II

After the last shots of World War II were fired, the victorious Allies were left to handle the men (and some women) who had carried out the Axis powers' crimes against humanity. (The Allies' own crimes were generally not punished, since they won.) Key Nazis were taken to Nuremberg, a Bavarian city that had been important in Nazi myth-making, to face trial. There, a number of defendants presented the defense that they had been following orders and thus could not be personally responsible for what happened. They were instruments; guilt lay with those who had given the orders. (And Hitler, from whom most orders had flowed, was conveniently dead.)

The judges, drawn from the victorious major Allied states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union, rejected this defense. They wrote, in a decision that seems common sense today but was an important legal precedent at the time, that the soldiers who had committed atrocities knew, or at least should have known, that what they were doing was wrong. Furthermore, while it might have been dangerous for them to disobey these orders, they were not at immediate risk of death for doing so. While subsequent war criminals and persons committing crimes against humanity have not always (or even usually) been brought to justice, Nuremberg at least established the right of the world to hold such wrongdoers accountable.

