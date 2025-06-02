If You See A Motorcyclist Point Their Thumb Toward Their Helmet, Here's What It Means

There's something almost cinematic about watching a pack of leather-clad bikers tearing down the highway and embracing the freedom of the open road. When a fleet of motorcycles goes riding by, it's decidedly difficult not to take notice. But beyond the sound of rumbling engines and rhythmic "vrooms," what you might not have noticed are the subtle signals they use to communicate with each other and fellow motorists on the road. Pay attention and you might be able to decipher a few of them.

Universal hand signals like extending a left arm out to indicate a left-hand turn or bending it down to communicate a stop may be easier to recognize. Meanwhile, seeing a biker point two fingers down or encountering a helmet on the ground behind a motorcycle are less commonly recognized signals that you should get acquainted with. Another unfamiliar gesture you might see motorcyclists use is pointing their thumb toward their helmet. Like any biker signal, what may seem like a simple gesture is actually a specific message: A signal for a snack stop.