If You See A Motorcyclist Point Their Thumb Toward Their Helmet, Here's What It Means
There's something almost cinematic about watching a pack of leather-clad bikers tearing down the highway and embracing the freedom of the open road. When a fleet of motorcycles goes riding by, it's decidedly difficult not to take notice. But beyond the sound of rumbling engines and rhythmic "vrooms," what you might not have noticed are the subtle signals they use to communicate with each other and fellow motorists on the road. Pay attention and you might be able to decipher a few of them.
Universal hand signals like extending a left arm out to indicate a left-hand turn or bending it down to communicate a stop may be easier to recognize. Meanwhile, seeing a biker point two fingers down or encountering a helmet on the ground behind a motorcycle are less commonly recognized signals that you should get acquainted with. Another unfamiliar gesture you might see motorcyclists use is pointing their thumb toward their helmet. Like any biker signal, what may seem like a simple gesture is actually a specific message: A signal for a snack stop.
A single thumb aimed at the mouth
While some motorcycle hand signals are geared toward other vehicles on the road, others are meant to communicate with others in a riding group. One signal that comes in especially handy for long journeys is the thumb-to-helmet gesture. With a singular thumb aimed toward the mouth, the signal simulates taking a drink of a beverage, and it means just that. Used after long hours on the road, the gesture communicates the need for a refreshment stop, prompting the other bikers in the group to pull off at the next gas station or restaurant to fuel up on food and drink.
Unless you're planning to grab a bite to eat with a motorcycle crew, the gesture doesn't serve much purpose to motorists traveling by car. Yet it's helpful to recognize the signal anyway just to be safe. If you see the refreshment motion, there's no need to respond with a hand gesture. However, it's a good idea to slow down and give the hungry bikers room to exit the roadway safely and smoothly in their quest for snacks.
Variations and other motorcycle signals to know
Instead of the classic thumb-to-helmet signal for refreshments, you might see a biker extending a thumb out toward the road and waving their clenched fist up and down. No, they're not hitchhiking — this is a variation of the refreshment signal that indicates a more generalized need for a pit stop. Similarly, if you notice the motorcyclist pointing to the fuel tank, the stop calls for a gas refill. Both of these gestures are typically followed by a pull-off signal, which communicates their intent to take the next exit to the nearest filling station or rest stop. This gesture is indicated by an arm extended outward, followed by a pointing motion toward the planned exit.
When it comes to biker-to-biker messages, there are a few other signals that are helpful to know. If there's a cop on the horizon, you might see a motorcyclist tap their helmet with an open palm or rub it in a circular motion. Upcoming road hazards are indicated with a left arm extended and a pointed index finger (if the hazard is on the left) or a right foot extended (if the hazard is on the right). Both of these messages relay important warnings for anyone on the road. So, perhaps the next time you're watching motorcycles cruise by you on the highway and daydreaming about their wild and free existence, you can decipher the delicate language of the open road.