Here's What It Means When A Biker Points Down With 2 Fingers

We all remember learning about bicycle hand signals as kids, right — or motorcycles or other non-car/truck vehicles? Sticking your arm out to the left means, "I'm turning left." A left arm bent at the elbow with a fist up means, "I'm turning right." A left arm bent at the elbow with a fist down means, "I'm stopping." Putting your thumb on your forehead and waggling your fingers around means, "Caution: chicken crossing ahead." What, what are you talking about? That's not a real gesture. Stop it.

Anyway, cyclists of the motor and non-motor variety use a lot more gestures beyond the turn left, turn right, and stop basics. While there's no telling if such gestures are universally used by all bikers everywhere — and remembering that gestures in one country or even region of a country may differ — we can at least speak about commonly followed generalities. "Follow me" is a universal-enough gesture, and looks like waving someone towards you. Much to the dismay of left-handed people everywhere, this is also done with the left hand. A finger pointed in your direction and then pointed forward means, "You lead."

Then we come to a truly universal gesture like two fingers made into a V. Provided you're not in England and don't flash someone this gesture with your palm facing in (a variation on the middle finger), the two V fingers means one, common thing on and off the road: peace. It's a general greeting of courtesy. Sometimes bikers keep their fingers closed, but the meaning is the same.

