What Is The World's Fastest Missile?

Besides being the fastest missile in the world, Avangard is also maneuverable, making it even more deadly. The Avangard missile program began in the mid-1980s before being shuttered after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union only to be restarted by the Russian Federation a few years later as part of the secret Project 4202. In March 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed Avangard during a speech and discussed its speed and maneuverability. "It heads to target like a meteorite, like a fireball," he said (via the Associated Press).

As the HRV soars towards its target, it is believed it can skip off the atmosphere to extend its range and can be maneuvered during its descent, which makes it nearly impossible to detect or knock out with a standard missile defense system. The result: a nuclear missile strike with all that entails, from the initial mushroom cloud to thermal radiation, nuclear fallout, and the possibility of famine and large-scale displacement.

The U.S., in response, began working on its own hypersonic glide vehicle missile system resulting in Dark Eagle, which is expected to come online by the end of 2025, but isn't made to carry a nuclear warhead and can only reach Mach 5. Several other countries are also developing their own HRV systems, but as of now, Russia still has the fastest missile in the world.

