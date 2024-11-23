The Rule Russia Has To Follow If They Use An ICBM

The rule about Russia giving 24-hour advance notification of a nuclear strike is specific to the United States' 1988 Agreement on Notifications of ICBM and SLBM Launches between Ronald Reagan- and Mikhail Gorbachev-led governments. The U.S. State Department explains that the agreement was made between America and the Soviet Union, the latter of which dissolved in 1991 and fragmented into numerous different countries. Presumably, the agreement still applies to modern-day Russia (though as The Washington Post noted, there have been conflicting statements from the country regarding its adherence to the rules of the pact).

As the U.S. State Department details, the agreement applies to intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), covering nuclear strikes launched from air or sea. The arrangement stemmed from the desire of both nations to "reduc[e] the risk of nuclear war as a result of misinterpretation, miscalculation, or accident." It also sought to rectify earlier 1970s agreements that insufficiently addressed the issue of providing the other country with notification of a nuclear attack, specifically 1971's Accidents Measures agreement, 1972's Incidents at Sea agreement, and Article XVI of 1979's SALT II Treaty (which was never actually ratified).

None of these former agreements sufficiently reassured either party that the other would provide notification of an impending nuclear strike. And so, 1988's Agreement on Notifications acted as a "confidence-building measure" between superpowers, as the U.S. State Department says. The arrangement requires notification of the launch date, where a missile will be launched from, the intended target, and deems that it must occur at least 24 hours in advance and four days at maximum. No party is required to notify the other if the strike is canceled.

