The Real Reason Motorcyclists Rev Their Engines At Stoplights

Have you ever been stuck at a stoplight next to some dude on a motorcycle revving their engine? Perhaps you've rolled your eyes and ignored what seems like an intentional display of masculinity and wondered what they're overcompensating for. On the flip side, maybe you've glanced over in curiosity, romanticizing their wild and free existence, imagining what it would be like to have a bike of your own to rev for no obvious reason. Maybe you've even interpreted their engine rev as an open invitation to race them when the light turns green.

Advertisement

So, which interpretation is correct? What is the mysterious reason motorcyclists rev their engines at a red light? Well, depending on the rider, it could be any of the aforementioned reasons. But the most common explanation for a motorhead revving up their engine is simply a matter of habit.