A South Dakota County Made It Illegal To Grow One Beautiful Flower
Brimming with stunning national parks and iconic landmarks like Mount Rushmore, South Dakota is home to some of the most beautiful places in the United States. It's also home to some of the weirdest laws. For instance, the seemingly harmless pastime of eavesdropping is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor and is banned across the entire state. Meanwhile, specific counties in South Dakota have quirky laws of their own. Take Huron County, for example, where it is deemed unlawful to "cause static" that interferes with radio or television broadcasts between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
There is another law in Huron County that also restricts the growth of a beloved yellow flower: the sunflower. Since it's an enduring symbol of loyalty, adoration, and happiness, you might wonder what the eastern-central county in South Dakota has against such a feel-good flower. Luckily, they're not completely illegal to grow — you just can't grow them too tall.
Sunflowers can't be taller than 8 inches
According to law 9.64.010 under Title 9 ("Public Safety and Morals") of the Huron County Code of Ordinances, it is illegal to grow sunflowers exceeding 8 inches in height. It doesn't matter whether you're on public or private land either — it's strictly prohibited. While it may seem like a strange thing to outlaw, the reason for this killjoy law against sunflowers is rooted in its status as a "noxious" plant. Listed alongside other vegetation like ragweed, thistle, tumbleweed, and milkweed, the legislation deems sunflowers "noxious, obnoxious, dangerous, and unhealthy," officially declaring them a "nuisance."
Sunflowers can stunt the growth of surrounding vegetation by releasing harmful toxins, known as allelochemicals, into the ground. Additionally, taller plants can cause an abundance of shade, blocking the precious sunlight neighboring species need to photosynthesize. Because of their oversized stalks and large root systems, the giant flowers can also soak up all the nutrients and water, leaving the plants around them starved for nourishment. So, while the cheerful sunflower is a beauty to behold, it can also be quite deadly, which inspired the South Dakota law that prohibits its growth.
Do other states have laws against sunflowers?
South Dakota isn't the only state that's been known to frown on sunflowers. In 2021, a resident of St. Peters, Missouri, received a complaint from his local homeowners association (HOA) after blanketing his yard with 26 different breeds of sunflowers with only 6-8 inches in between them. According to Section 405.390 ("Landscaping and Screening") of the City of St. Peters Supplementary Regulations: "All landscaping shall be properly maintained according to City ordinances presently in effect. A minimum of fifty percent (50%) of the entire yard, exclusive of any pool, paved surface, or sidewalk, shall be comprised of turf grass."
Though the case in Missouri isn't specific to a particular species of vegetation, it's a prime example of how yard ordinances in certain cities can lead to sunflower-related violations. So, if you're planning to plant a sunflower garden of your own, it's a good idea to brush up on your local regulations (especially in Huron County). Otherwise, you might end up feeling in the weeds amidst those beautiful yellow flowers.