A South Dakota County Made It Illegal To Grow One Beautiful Flower

Brimming with stunning national parks and iconic landmarks like Mount Rushmore, South Dakota is home to some of the most beautiful places in the United States. It's also home to some of the weirdest laws. For instance, the seemingly harmless pastime of eavesdropping is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor and is banned across the entire state. Meanwhile, specific counties in South Dakota have quirky laws of their own. Take Huron County, for example, where it is deemed unlawful to "cause static" that interferes with radio or television broadcasts between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

There is another law in Huron County that also restricts the growth of a beloved yellow flower: the sunflower. Since it's an enduring symbol of loyalty, adoration, and happiness, you might wonder what the eastern-central county in South Dakota has against such a feel-good flower. Luckily, they're not completely illegal to grow — you just can't grow them too tall.