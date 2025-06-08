How The Mastodon Became Indiana's State Fossil

The naming of a state fossil is common all across the United States. Indeed, by 2022 there were only five states that didn't have one — Indiana among them. Surprisingly, the state had a difficult time passing legislation to adopt a state fossil.

When lawmakers previously met to establish Indiana's first state fossil, the choice was the crinoid. The small marine creature has also been found copiously throughout the state, but perhaps it didn't inspire lawmakers to push on with the bill. As former geology professor Stanley Totten, who was involved with the bill, later explained (per Louisville Public Media): "Indiana is noted for its fossils, but these are tiny marine organisms that don't get a lot of attention as far as being educational tools. It's the dinosaurs that capture their attention. And the mastodons, of course, fit into that as sort of Indiana's version of the dinosaur, even though it isn't one. The mastodon makes a statement."

After at least 10 years of debate among lawmakers and the paleontology community, the mastodon finally became Indiana's first state fossil on July 1, 2022. Representative Randy Frye, who authored the bill in question, claimed that he decided to push for the mastodon instead of the chinoid after seeing the imposing skeleton of one on display at Hanover College and realized its potential to inspire interest in paleontology.