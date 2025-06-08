What Does The Gun Salute During Trooping The Colour Mean?

We typically don't associate firearms with a warm welcome or a show of respect, but during the gun salute at the Trooping of the Colour, that's its intent. The tradition of gun salutes is believed to have started in the 15th century when ships approaching the English harbor would fire their seven guns — which are more like cannons — out to sea. Each would shoot three times for a total of 21 rounds, and according to Royal U.K., gun salutes were originally done to show "friendly intent of an empty ammunition chamber."

These days, many nations include gun salutes in their important ceremonies, including the United States. But the Trooping of the Colour is a ceremony that's specific to the United Kingdom, and its purpose is to celebrate the birthday of the king or queen. The ceremony itself harkens back to King Charles II's reign, which spanned 1660 to 1685, but it didn't become a celebration of the Sovereign's birthday until 1748. Seemingly, it wasn't done every year, since the Household Division reported that it only became an annual event in 1760.

The Household Division, for those who aren't up on their British military trivia, consists of seven regiments that primarily guard the royal properties and the royal family. Created in the time of King Charles II, they've been integral to the Trooping of the Colour since its inception, and they're the ones who fire the guns in the salute.

