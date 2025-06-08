What Does The Gun Salute During Trooping The Colour Mean?
We typically don't associate firearms with a warm welcome or a show of respect, but during the gun salute at the Trooping of the Colour, that's its intent. The tradition of gun salutes is believed to have started in the 15th century when ships approaching the English harbor would fire their seven guns — which are more like cannons — out to sea. Each would shoot three times for a total of 21 rounds, and according to Royal U.K., gun salutes were originally done to show "friendly intent of an empty ammunition chamber."
These days, many nations include gun salutes in their important ceremonies, including the United States. But the Trooping of the Colour is a ceremony that's specific to the United Kingdom, and its purpose is to celebrate the birthday of the king or queen. The ceremony itself harkens back to King Charles II's reign, which spanned 1660 to 1685, but it didn't become a celebration of the Sovereign's birthday until 1748. Seemingly, it wasn't done every year, since the Household Division reported that it only became an annual event in 1760.
The Household Division, for those who aren't up on their British military trivia, consists of seven regiments that primarily guard the royal properties and the royal family. Created in the time of King Charles II, they've been integral to the Trooping of the Colour since its inception, and they're the ones who fire the guns in the salute.
41 rounds are fired in the Trooping of the Colour gun salute
The Trooping of the Colour is essentially a military parade, and it's always held on a Saturday in June, regardless of when the Sovereign's birthday is. The grandiose affair is complete with 200 horses, as well as 10 Household Division bands along with the Corps of Drums. In total, there are more than 400 musicians all marching and playing together as 1,400 guards and officers walk from Buckingham Palace along the Mall Route to the Horse Guards Parade and then loop back. All told, the parade is roughly 1.5 miles round trip. The "colour" that's being trooped refers to the flags of the British Army.
Kicking off the whole shebang is the 41-gun salute, which is done from Green Park. While most gun salutes consist of 21 rounds being fired, those done from royal parks throw 20 more rounds in. Royal parks were once private lands where the monarchy and their families frolicked, hunted, and recreated. Long open to the public, Green Park is adjacent to Buckingham Palace, the home of the Sovereign, so everything starts there around noon.
The guns used for the salute are World War I-era weapons
The weapon used to fire 41 rounds in a "gun salute" is not a handheld or rifle model — it's a 13-pound quick-firing gun on wheels from the World War I era. The field artillery was added to the armory of the British Army in 1904. There are six of them, and they're pulled by galloping horses into position. The horses are untethered from the guns, and the salute begins on-command at 10-second intervals.
Blanks are fired, but smoke billows from the end of the barrel, adding dramatic flair to the highly orchestrated event. As previously mentioned, the loud booming is a show of respect and welcome, and it takes nearly seven minutes to complete 41 ear-ringing shots. No one should doubt their welcome to the celebration after that.
Following the gun salute, the Sovereign does "an inspection of his troops with his expert eye" (or hers, depending on whose reigning), per the Household Division. In 2025, King Charles III will then take up the tradition of joining the parade and leading his guards. They will end up back at Buckingham Palace where he and his family will gather on the palace balcony to watch planes from the Royal Air Force as they do a fly-past.