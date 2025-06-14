Why Many Amish People Don't Actually Have Social Security Numbers

Social Security numbers are part of our identities in the United States. Most parents apply for them when their baby is born — the same time they send off the info required for a birth certificate. From the get, that number follows us everywhere as an identifier. Like a fingerprint, it's unique to us while we're alive, and no two are the same. It would be difficult to navigate through life in America without a Social Security number, as everyone from banks to doctors' offices to rental units asks for it. But its initial purpose was to track people's work history in order to calculate how much in Social Security benefits they would draw once they retired.

In 1935, in the midst of the Great Depression, the Social Security Act was signed into law. It allowed people to sign up for financial insurance that acted as a sort of savings plan — the federal government garnered a percentage of their wages, and when they turned 65, they could be assured that money was still coming in until they died. That said, it didn't apply to farmers, and the Amish, who had left their native country to embark in a new territory known as Pennsylvania in 1737, then as now, farmed as part of their livelihoods. Within the first month of Social Security registration, 22 million people had applied, but no Amish were among them. Eventually, they would be allowed to apply, but as the have often done throughout history, they balked at being involved in the progression of American life.

