Here's What Happens To Clothes On A Dead Person

Though you're not likely to find your old clothes rotting away in your closet (even if you haven't worn them in a decade), most clothing that sits in a landfill will eventually decompose. The rate of decomposition depends on whether the garment is spun from natural or synthetic materials. The Daily Sabah says that clothing made from 100% cotton (a natural material) takes between one week and five months to decay, while clothing made from polyester (a synthetic material) can last up to 200 years. So, what about clothing that's concealed inside a coffin on a decomposing body?

According to Business Insider, clothing made from natural materials like cotton is broken down by acidic fluids and toxins in the body and will fully decay in about a year. Meanwhile, nylon seams and waistbands remain intact because they are made of synthetic materials. When a body starts to decompose, however, the process takes between 10 and 15 years. This post-mortem process happens in four stages. The first is called autolysis, where the cells are destroyed by their own enzymes. It's what happens to your body when you've been dead for an hour. The next stage is bloating, in which foul-smelling gases emitted by bacteria cause the body to swell to up to twice its size. And finally, decay of body tissues and skeletonization complete the process. While clothing decomposition may not be as gruesome, it's significantly accelerated by that of the body's breakdown due to the release of bodily fluids that break down fabrics.

