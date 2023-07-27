What Happens To Your Body After You've Been Dead For An Hour?

The subject of death isn't generally considered pleasant, but nevertheless, most people have a strong sense of what it looks like from mainstream movies and TV. In such media — especially those films and TV shows made for a family audience, such as the early James Bond movies, or old Westerns — death is typically quick, with the hero shooting bad guys who fall to the ground in an instant like rag dolls. Elsewhere, in black comedies such as "Weekend at Bernie's," it seems that dead bodies can remain as they are at the time of death, and can be moved around like a puppet for days on end.

According to VeryWell Health, by the time an hour passes after a person's death, all of their muscles have fully relaxed to the point that skin can sag, making certain bones more prominent. In fairer-skinned people, the skin likely looks paler because the blood has stopped pumping. The pupils dilate. If there is any excrement or urine in the body, it comes out.

Of course, it is also widely known that bodies undergo a process known as rigor mortis after death, in which the body becomes stiff and unmoving. But rigor mortis isn't the first process that occurs in a dead human body — in fact, it happens hours later, after two other less-famous processes called algor mortis and livor mortis, each of which may begin to occur within an hour of death.