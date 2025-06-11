Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Dead At 82

Brian Wilson experienced mental health issues right when the Beach Boys were at their peak in the 1960s. He was eventually diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, which Mayo Clinic explains is characterized by hallucinations, delusions, mood swings, depression, mania, and more. Wilson's abusive childhood, when combined with the stresses of his career and his increasing drug use, psychologically affected him. Looking at his output, 1966's "Pet Sounds" segued to 1967's "Smiley Smile," a diluted version of an album that he started but gave up on. As Ultimate Classic Rock outlines, Wilson more or less vanished until 1977's "The Beach Boys Love You," and then vanished again until his 1988 debut solo album, "Brian Wilson." He experienced modest success in his solo career, selling over 145,000 albums total.

In his personal life, Wilson was married twice. He was first married to Marilyn Rovell from 1964 to 1979, with whom he had two children. In 1995 he married Melinda Ledbetter, with whom he adopted five children. Melinda died in January 2024, mere months before Wilson went into conservatorship. At the time of her death, he penned a tribute to her on his website (via Associated Press). "Melinda was more than my wife," he wrote. "She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us." Wilson is survived by his seven children, six grandchildren, and countless fans.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.