The Tragic Reason You Don't Hear From The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Anymore

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson has been hailed as a musical genius for more than 60 years. The original driving force behind the California surf rock band since its formation back in 1961, his renown as a songwriter grew through the band's early hits, especially with the release of 1966's "Pet Sounds," one of the most enduring records of the era which has influenced countless artists in the years since its release. Indeed, the record established The Beach Boys as America's answer to the Beatles, who were also in the ascendency at the time, and the two bands enjoyed a friendly rivalry as well as a competitive friendship between Wilson and Paul McCartney.

But Wilson's career has also been characterized by numerous tragedies, not least the mental illness that saw him step away from The Beach Boys just as they were hitting their peak. His illness would keep him out of the limelight for many years afterward, though he has periodically returned to the stage with his iconic band and made headlines with the release of musical projects that were once considered long-abandoned and unrecoverable. Sadly, a recent dementia diagnosis suggests that Wilson's career is now all but over, though he has reportedly been involved in one last Beach Boys project that many fans won't be expecting.