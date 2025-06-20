Popular Items That Were Banned From US Schools

Elementary schools are supposed to be a place for learning of all kinds. It's where kids in America acquire the collective values and broad history of the nation, as well as the basic skills that will theoretically make them productive members of society. But grade school is also a social scene. It's the stage upon which children act out their identities and participate in the world, getting wind of fads and fashions. Kids talk to each other, and they emulate one another, and it doesn't take too long for a new toy, item of clothing, or personal electronic device to become a big deal once it infiltrates the heavily populated and well-stratified world of schools.

Those faddish things can sometimes get so popular that they threaten the learning environment, which often happened throughout the 1980s, '90s, and 2000s in particular. They're so exciting that they pull focus from classroom lessons or school work, or create a whole litany of new problems. A messed-up thing about elementary school that one only notices as an adult is how easily a trend can get out of control, and how the only effective response from school districts, principals, or teachers is to remove and confiscate the problem materials. Here are some items from the past that were so beloved that they wound up getting banned from schools across the United States.