Famous Last Words People Said Before They Disappeared

"Final words" are a fascinating phenomenon. Almost everyone hopes that when the moment of their eventual death transpires, they'll have enough time and clarity to impart some wisdom to their surrounding loved ones. In a perfect world, whether they're profound sentiment or a summary of what we've learned about life, last words are a compact legacy; a mic drop at the end of a life well lived.

But it probably rarely works out that way. Tragically, people often don't know when they're going to die, and particularly those who just up and mysteriously vanish for no discernible reason. One day, those individuals are living, breathing people, and the next, they're not around anymore, and with few clues as to how they disappeared in the first place. For those people, the final words they uttered privately or publicly thus take on added significance. Perhaps they are clues to the horrifying unknown events that happened without witnesses, or maybe they're bits of wisdom encrypted by the unusual circumstances of their death. Here are some of the most famous missing person cases of the last century or so, and the chilling final words those people uttered.

