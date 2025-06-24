The Most Infamous Cartoon Episodes To Ever Be Allowed On TV

The Australian-British co-production "Bluey" has banked an absolute ton of goodwill during its run, because it's a singularly great kids' series; as good as it is at teaching kids how to be kids, it's arguably better at teaching parents how to be great parents. It's tough to imagine such a well-made, wholesome series ever fielding an episode too hardcore for its U.S. streaming home, Disney+ — but one installment, "Dad Baby," took the "teaching parents" thing to a rather hilarious extreme.

In the episode, Bandit — daddy to sisters Bingo and Bluey, for the uninitiated — finds an old baby carrier, and when he tries it on, Bluey decides it's time for the game that gives the episode its name. Bingo hops into the carrier, and Bandit comically pretends to be pregnant, which mostly consists of griping about how tough it is. Finally, a "birthing pool" (a kiddie pool, of course) is set up in the backyard, and Bandit "gives birth" to Bingo, who of course makes the whole process as unpleasant as possible.

It's all perfectly in keeping with the series' sweet aesthetic, but speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Joe Brumm expressed his total lack of surprise that it would ruffle American feathers. Asked if he ever ran up against censorship issues, Brumm issued a decidedly affirmative chuckle before elaborating. "Eventually I would just hit these walls, and sometimes I'd say, 'Look, I can't change this. This is too funny,'" he said. "'Dad Baby' for instance, doesn't get shown in America. But what are you going to do, not make 'Dad Baby?' I love it."

