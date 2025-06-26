The Meaning Behind Alice In Chains' Band Name

Long before Layne Staley or the rest of Alice in Chains had risen to fame to become one of the most important rock bands of the 1990s, alongside fellow Seattle stars Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam, they all played in various bands. In 1986, Staley was in a band called Sleze, mostly covering songs from the likes of Mötley Crüe and Slayer. But they were kicking around looking for another name. A conversation at a party between one of the band's guitarists, Johnny Bacolas, and Russ Klatt, the lead singer of Slaughter Haus 5, somehow devolved into a discussion of Alice in Wonderland, but with bondage, and Klatt came up with Sleze's new name: Alice in Chains (later changed to Alice N' Chains).

Advertisement

A year later, after Sleze broke up, Staley joined guitarist Jerry Cantrell, drummer Sean Kinney and bassist Mike Starr in Diamond Lie. Again, a name change was in order and they ended up using Staley's old band name, but with the "N'" replaced by "in." There's some dispute as to exactly how and when the decision came about — but the name stuck, and the band rode it to the top of the charts.