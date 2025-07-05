MTV hit the U.S. airwaves on August 1, 1981. For kids and music lovers in the '80s, this was a brand-new way to enjoy their favorite bands. While music videos had existed before, now they were streaming into people's homes (assuming they had cable) basically 24 hours a day. It is hard to appreciate in the internet age, with every genre of music in any medium available instantly, how revolutionary this was.

Advertisement

The new channel was a huge success, but it managed to find itself in hot water a few times in the early days, even when all it played were music videos. Once MTV stopped playing music videos and started adding other types of programming, and especially when they embraced the reality TV craze, the scandals involving the network started to come thick and fast.

Some of these incidents have faded from memory, while others are still seen as defining cultural moments, but all of them made headlines at the time and led to huge headaches for the people in charge at the network. Here are some of the massive scandals that rocked MTV.