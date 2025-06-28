The Most Bizarre Job Interview Questions Companies Actually Asked

When you're applying for a job, in many cases, getting through a job interview is perhaps the main prerequisite that stands between you and employment. Let's be honest: No one enjoys being put on the spot so that they can have their educational background and work experience (or lack thereof) thoroughly scrutinized, yet anyone who has to sit through one of the dang things tries their best to pass with flying colors. Researchers have objectively identified three main goals of job interviewers: to assess the applicant, to create a positive impression of the company, and to give the applicant more information about exactly what they're getting themself into. With that in mind, it's reasonable to expect the questions to be about topics related to the job and the applicant.

One would think that only the most fun jobs in the entire world would have interviews peppered with whimsical questions. But surprisingly, many companies (including some really well-known ones) have a well-documented habit of asking bizarre things that have nothing to do with the job. In those situations, the applicants who do well are the ones who think on their feet and don't easily get shellacked by silliness, including the following most offbeat, oddball, out-of-left-field questions that people actually asked in job interviews.