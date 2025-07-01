Here's How Stephen Hawking Was Able To Talk Using AI

Stephen Hawking was 21 when he first noticed he had, to his mind, become clumsy. "It became clear that something was not quite right, and I was somewhat disgruntled to be told by a doctor at the time to lay off the beer," he recalled in his book, "Brief Answers to the Big Questions." It wasn't the effects of too many beers, but amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease. ALS slowly took away his ability to walk, use his arms, and eventually to speak, but left his mind fully able to delve into physics and cosmology to become a world-renowned scientist who advanced human knowledge in the realm of black holes and other phenomena.

Doctors initially only gave Hawking a few years to live. Instead, he lived to be 76, although he had to rely on technology, including artificial intelligence, to continue communicating with the world as his disease progressed. By 2014, Hawking was using a basic form of AI to help him use a computer system to speak, surf the web, write, and more.