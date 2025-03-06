One Stephen Hawking Prediction For The End Of The World Seems Closer Than Ever

Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018, helped reshape how humanity understands the universe, but he also made some startling, and very unsettling predictions during his career. In 2010, he said it was rational to assume aliens not only exist but that they'd likely kill us on contact. "​​If aliens visit us, the outcome would be much as when Columbus landed in America, which didn't turn out well for the Native Americans," he said (via the BBC). If that thought doesn't disturb you then perhaps Hawking's other predictions will. Among his various scenarios for the end of the world as we know it, he believed artificial intelligence (AI) could eventually wipe out the human race.

In a 2017 interview with Wired magazine, the then-retired Cambridge University professor said although we should continue to develop AI technology, we must be mindful of its potential dangers. "I fear that AI may replace humans altogether," he said. "If people design computer viruses, someone will design AI that replicates itself. This will be a new form of life that will outperform humans." He was even more blunt in a 2014 BBC interview. "The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," he said. "It would take off on its own, and re-design itself at an ever increasing rate." Some new developments, including tiny self-replicating living robots and AI capable of deception, seem to bolster Hawking's fears.

