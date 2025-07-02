Say you wanted to do something illegal — where would be the best place to go? In the imaginations of many people, probably the high seas, or International Waters, where the laws and rules that govern life and land cease to exist.

You might imagine yourself charting a vessel, stocking it with a bar, roulette, and blackjack tables, and a colorful array of ludicrously cash-rich high rollers and heading to the horizon, where away from land you could create your own lawless casino, as would happen off the coast of California in the early part of the 20th century. Or if you are a music lover, you might consider heading out to sea to set up your own pirate radio station, such as the famous Radio Caroline that operated from a boat off the southern coast of Britain in the 1960s and 1970s, and which inspired the 2009 Richard Curtis movie "The Boat that Rocked."

But if you were to pull anything like that today, you might run into more trouble than you bargained for. That's because in recent decades the nations of the world have largely agreed on tactics to police International Waters and processes by which to prosecute those who commit crimes there — in theory at least.

