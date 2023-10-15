How Did Somali Piracy Begin?

Pirates have plagued the world's oceans for eons. But in November 2008, when Somali pirates captured a massive Saudi oil tanker and held it and its crew for ransom, it became clear that piracy wasn't a Disneyland ride but a modern-day problem. After a well-coordinated attack on the Sirius Star, the pirates sailed the tanker back to the mainland to join other unlucky ships before collecting a $3 million ransom, per "Pirates of Puntland, Somalia."

These well-armed and organized pirates were once fishermen. In 1991, the collapse of the government under longtime dictator Mohamed Siad Barre led to a drawn-out and bloody civil war. For the country's fishermen, it also meant the loss of Somalia's coast guard, which had kept out foreign fishing boats. According to "Somalia's 'Pirate Cycle': The Three Phases of Somali Piracy," this soon devastated the country's fisheries. Some of Somalia's fishermen began patrolling the sea to keep out foreign fishing vessels that had invaded their waters. But eventually, the fishermen turned to a more lucrative business.