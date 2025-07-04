The Most Bizarre Job Interview Questions Apple Actually Asked

With its firm, decades-long grip on the technology industry, it's not a stretch to say that Apple is among the world's most recognizable companies. It's also one of the most polarizing: loyal fans line up for hours on the day of a new iPhone launch, while ardent haters criticize its products, the people who buy them, and even the work ethic of Apple's "creative genius" founder, the late Steve Jobs. (Here's what science says it takes to be a genius.) That said, regardless of your opinion about the brand's offerings, it appears as though many hold the company in high regard in terms of being a place of employment. As of mid-2025, it has a Glassdoor employee rating of 4.1 stars, signaling that most of the people who work there say that they "have an excellent working experience." In fact, nearly four out of five Apple employees say that they would recommend their employer to a friend.

Advertisement

If you are considering applying for a job at Apple, it helps to know what to expect before you step in for a job interview. It's not surprising that the company whose most iconic tagline was "Think Different" would take an unconventional approach to formulating interview questions. One well-known example is a question that its job interviewers reportedly ask Specialist candidates: "If you were a pizza deliveryman, how would you benefit from scissors?"

Applicants for other Apple job vacancies have also shared the wackiest questions they've encountered; you'll find some of the most noteworthy ones below.