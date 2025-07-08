Florida Holds The Claim For One Of The Most Dangerous American Cities

The name Palm Beach, Florida probably conjures up images of sunny beaches and fun in the sun. Those images may hold true for the town, but no so much the county with the same name in which it's located. The sprawling area encompassing nearly 2,000 square miles includes a small inland city south of Okeechobee with a violent reputation. It's called Belle Glade, and its a community of around 17,000 residents with a sky-high crime rate almost three times the national average in 2024, according to Sirix.

With all the wild "Florida Man" news that often involves bizarre crimes — like the discovery of jars of human tongues found under the floorboards of a Gainesville house in 2020 — you might think Florida would be one of the most dangerous states. It's actually ranked near the bottom, at 38, by World Population Review. Belle Glade, on the other hand, has a violent crime rate nearly four times the average of the state as a whole (a rate of 11.16 per 1000 residents vs. 2.9), per Neighborhood Scout. And that doesn't even include property crimes. There, you have a one in 33 chance of being a victim of this type of crime, which involves things like burglary and car theft.