How Long Could Military Submarines Stay Underwater Then Versus Now?

Submarines were dreamed of long before humanity had the technology to create the nuclear-powered war machines we know today. As long ago as the 16th century, British naval officer William Bourne dreamed up a design for an enclosed boat that could be rowed underwater. In 1620, Dutch inventor Cornelis Drebbel built a working submersible similar to Bourne's idea, which he took under the Thames River to depths of 12 to 15 feet several times over the course of four years.

While it would be nice to think that the goal for submarines was to learn about underwater wildlife and habitats, over time, the main drivers of the technology had another purpose in mind: defeating enemies. America's first attempts at sabotaging a foe on the water came in 1775, during the Revolutionary War, in a submersible contraption called the Turtle. As the name suggests, the world's first combat sub was shaped like two turtle shells joined together. It could only carry one person and submerge to a depth of 6 feet for a maximum of 30 minutes. The Turtle's mission was to sneak up on British naval ships and stick explosives into their hulls. While the vessel failed two attempts at attaching the explosives, it still proved a stealthy way to get close to enemies and potentially take them out.

There were several more attempts, fits, and starts before submarines could stay underwater for long stretches without coming up for air, potentially alerting adversaries to their location. Today, with all of the U.S. Navy's subs being nuclear-powered, they can stay submerged for months at a time. As of this writing, the record is 140 days.