Weird Things People Believed 200 Years Ago That Ended Up Being Totally Wrong

Two hundred years ago, the world would have looked simultaneously familiar and dramatically different. Certainly, there were humans around speaking more or less modern languages and conducting themselves in the sort of curious, messy way that modern folks do, too. But people of this era were also prone to believe in some things that would seem especially odd to us today. Do you wash your hands after using the bathroom, for instance? (Please tell us you do.) Well, that may well have been odd in some quarters, even if someone were a doctor in a hospital full of sick patients.

While we're at it, those doctors might have been carting about kits full of medical equipment and treatments that might have you taking a step back, whether it was at the sight of leeches squirming about or a pill bottle full of mercury. Oh, and don't even ask about graham crackers, unless you want to be really disappointed. Though the people of the early 19th century weren't totally off the wall on some things, this will prove that they were utterly wrong about quite a few others.