Whatever Happened To The Man Behind Left Shark?

Even in its earliest days, the fun side of the internet was populated by strangely captivating cultural moments that somehow managed to capture the online world's collective imagination. The 1990s had the 3D dancing baby, while the 2000s saw the emergence of the "Badger Badger Badger" Flash cartoon and the LOLCats meme. And in the 2010s, when meme culture really hit its stride, there was Rebecca Black's "Friday" in 2011, the emergence of Doge in 2013, and, of course, Left Shark in 2015.

Advertisement

Left Shark is a meme that takes some explaining. Probably most widely circulated in the form of a GIF, the clip shows a figure in a blue, cartoonish shark costume, dancing somewhat awkwardly and arhythmically. There's nothing too notable about that, you might think. But this dance actually took place at the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show, alongside pop superstar Katy Perry, who was then at the height of her fame and performing for a television audience in the region of 118 million people. The performer in question was one of two shark dancers in the performance — hence the name Left Shark — though unlike the performer on the right, he appeared to have forgotten the routine at a crucial moment.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the performance, internet users sent the Left Shark clip trending, creating a meme that is still familiar to many people a decade later. But while Left Shark was an instant hit, it took years for the world to find out who he was: Bryan Gaw, a professional dancer who by that point had worked with Katy Perry since 2010. As Gaw seemingly knew, memes can ruin lives, so his next steps after finding viral fame were important.