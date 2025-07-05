All The Money Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has Lost (And Could He Still Lose More?)

Sean "Diddy" Combs, formerly known as Puff Daddy and P Diddy, was one of East Coast hip-hop's biggest stars and media moguls. In addition to releasing his own records such as his Grammy Award-winning debut album "No Way Out," Combs became a powerful figure in the industry thanks to his ownership of Bad Boy Records, his range of branded beverages, and the Sean John fashion label, and he's been a successful figure in the world of reality TV, Broadway, and more. By the late 2010s, he was among the richest figures in hip-hop, with Forbes estimating that Combs was worth in the region of $740 million in 2019.

But that all began to slip in the years that followed, as accusations about his behavior and potential criminality began to affect his image and viability as an endorsable public figure. By June 2024, his fortune had already shrunk by an eye-watering $370 million to $400 million, per Forbes Australia. The indictment against him, which contained racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, hit three months later, further damaging his empire.

It is likely that his net worth continued to fall as his trial approached. The severity of the charges meant that the Combs empire could come crashing down, and it was likely that if he was found guilty, his assets would be seized by the government. However, the shocking result of Combs' trial means that he is unlikely to lose everything as dramatically as some had predicted.

