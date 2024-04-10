Stars Who Can't Stand Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean Combs — originally known as Puff Daddy, and now known as Diddy, or "Brother Love" — is one of the richest hip-hop stars in the world, but he has always been somewhat of a controversial figure. He began as an intern at Uptown Records under legendary executive Andre Harrell before quickly rising into the A&R department, where he was responsible for hit records by the likes of Father MC and Mary J. Blige. His ambition, however, soon saw him ousted from the label; as he later explained to Oprah Winfrey, "I didn't understand protocol or workplace politics ... I got fired because there can't be two kings in one castle" (via Yahoo! News).

He went on to found Bad Boy Records, quickly making his mark producing records by the likes of Craig Mack and Notorious B.I.G., despite having a production style that could charitably be described as "the unapologetic yoinking of other, more talented artists' entire compositions." He soon got behind the mic himself, and as the platinum records and Grammy awards rolled in, so did the controversy — from accusations of involvement in the non-fatal 1994 shooting of Tupac Shakur, to the infamous 1999 nightclub shooting for which Bad Boy associate Shyne went to prison, to rumblings about poor business practices. In 2023, a number of former associates came forward accusing Combs of a wide range of awful behavior, from cheating artists out of money to sexual abuse — behavior which may help to explain why there seem to be a lot of stars who simply can't stand Sean "Diddy" Combs.