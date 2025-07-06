What Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert Was Really Like

Within minutes of Metallica rounding off their set with their iconic "Master of Puppets," the stage was set for the arrival of the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. His imminent appearance was heralded by the infernal crescendo of Carl Orff's "O Fortuna," before Ozzy arrived on the stage on an extravagant black throne decorated with bats and skulls. "Let me hear you!" Ozzy commanded the crowd, adding, "Let the madness begin!" before launching into his first solo song, "I Don't Know," which was met by screams from the crowd and had Ozzy himself rocking in his chair.

"It's so good to be on this f****** stage, you have no idea," Ozzy told the crowd, asking, "Have you had a good day today?" By this point, attendees in the stands had already been on their feet and rocking to the best in the business for more than eight hours — a feature of endurance that can only be described as truly metal. He soon rolled back the years with rousing versions of "Mr. Crowley," and "Suicide Solution," before reminding the crowd: "I've been laid up for six years ... you've got no idea how I feel," referring to respiratory infections that ended a farewell tour in 2019, as well as Parkinson's disease and spinal injuries.

He then slowed the pace with "Mama I'm Coming Home." Delivered with Ozzy's voice cracking and tears from many in the audience, the song's lyrics, "Times have changed and times are strange/ Here I come but I ain't the same/ Mama, I'm coming home," offering perhaps the most poignant moment of the night. Ozzy rounded out his solo set with an emphatic version of "Crazy Train," before thanking the audience and taking a short break.

