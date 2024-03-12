The New Photo Of Ozzy Osbourne That Has Everyone Worried

The last five years in which Ozzy Osbourne has appeared to be in decline isn't due to his Parkinson's disease, his son Jack Osbourne said during the September 2023 interview with Piers Morgan. "That's the biggest misconception, so many people think what's happened with dad over the last five years is the result of Parkinson's but it's the neck injury and the fall he took in 2019," he said. Ozzy backed his son on this point, saying he has Parkinson's, but "never" thinks "about it."

What Ozzy does think about is the time he has left to live. "At best, I've got 10 years left and when you're older, time picks up speed," he told Rolling Stone UK in the December/January 2024 issue. "I do count my lucky stars," he later added. "I don't know why I'm still here and I do sometimes think I'm on borrowed time." But, despite the recent photo showing a frail-looking Ozzy Osbourne, he's been written off before. "I'm getting pissed off reading the papers, and they're saying things like 'Ozzy is fighting his last battle'," he said. "'He's sung his last 'Paranoid'. You know, I don't even think about Parkinson's that much."

