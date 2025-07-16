What Does It Mean When A Biker Goes Nomad?

Today, Nomads are still responsible for seeking out spots and finding members for new chapters, but there is more to it than that. In the role, they sometimes work as mediators within chapters that are having internal friction. Other times, they may vet or do background checks on people who there are rumblings about within the club. If a national president is having issues with a chapter, he may send a Nomad or a group of Nomads to spend some time among its members, see what the problem is, and tell them how to fix it. If the issue isn't resolved, the Nomad has authority to "correct the problem," according to Countrymen MC.

Nomads exist among the OG 1% outlaw MC clubs, like the Pagans who are involved in illegal enterprises like secret drug rings. They also play a role among the other 99% of MC groups, like the Countrymen, formed in 2016 for military vets and first responders. This club is more about creating a community among people who aren't necessarily involved in crime but may be "rough around the edges," with a kinship derived from their mutual love for riding and their shared values.

Nomads play a unique role in the structures and hierarchies of MC clubs. It's not always an easy life, and it doesn't work for everyone. As Sose the Ghost points out, being a Nomad offers freedom, but it also means a lot of "responsibility with no safety net."

