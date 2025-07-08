Famous Military Leaders Who Were Really Weird People

Muammar Gaddafi came to notoriety by ruling as the mercurial dictator of Libya for decades, but he was able to seize that role because of his military instruction. He began planning early to overthrow the Libyan monarchy, making connections as he passed through the country's military academy, and took control of the country while still in his 20s. As a leader, he was more persistent than successful as a warmaker, meddling in neighboring countries without achieving much until Gaddafi's overthrow and extralegal execution in 2011.

Among Gaddafi's many, many quirks, he was infamous for strange and grandiose statements, comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln and proclaiming Libya the only democracy in the world, a factoid that came as a surprise to many Libyans. He plastered his face all over Libya but was reluctant to have new pictures made, even trying to weasel out of having a photo made for a US visa by saying those involved could just use a shot of a billboard featuring him. (This gambit failed.)

Gaddafi also apparently had a crush on Condoleezza Rice, the former US Secretary of State. He made and played her a tribute video called "African Flower in the White House," about which Rice later said that she had been relieved it was not sexually suggestive. After his fall, rebels tossing his quarters found an album he had made of images of Rice, a sort of home-made "Tiger Beat" of one of the world's most powerful women.

