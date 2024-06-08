Strange And Mysterious Details You Might Not Know About The Terracotta Warriors

If folks unfamiliar with China recognize anything from the nation's history, it'd likely be the Great Wall followed by the Forbidden City with a dash of Terracotta Army thrown into the mix. And while the Forbidden City dates to the early 15th century and is actually a walled palace complex, the Great Wall and Terracotta Army go back much further — all the way to the third century B.C.E. Back then, Emperor Qin Shi Huang fused together pieces of previously built walls to form the one, long, mega-wall we know today. And before he died he started work on another colossal project that went unfinished: His own tomb and his ranks of terracotta warriors.

Emperor Qin Shi Huang came to power at the end of China's Warring States Period (481 B.C.E. to 221 B.C.E.), a long span of vies for territorial dominance that resulted in the Qin dynasty coming out on top. The regime fused China's seven states into one state government and oversaw the development of a standard writing system across the country, the building of roads and canals, and eventually the finalization of the Great Wall to delineate imperial rule. When all was said and done the Qin emperor set about building a massive tomb complex to carry his servants into the afterlife, full of infantry and cavalry, courtiers and government officers, entertainers and concubines, a replica landscape of local rivers, and more. But even now, about 2,000 years later, the complex and its famed Terracotta Army remain a mystery in many ways, and the structure is far from fully excavated.