Here's What Happened To Adam And Eve's Bodies, According To Jewish Belief

You may be familiar with the Biblical story of the first humans, Adam and Eve. The pair met their downfall after eating the forbidden fruit from the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil (the Bible never specifies what kind of fruit, just one of the untold truths of Adam and Eve). But the details of what happened to the pair after God banished them from the Garden of Eden are less well known. This includes what happened to their bodies after they died. To get some answers, we have to go to Judaic and Islamic sources, mostly apocryphal texts.

After living to the venerable age of 930, Adam died. The Bible does not specify when Eve died or whether it was before or after Adam, though apocryphal texts say she followed him six days later. In the Jewish tradition, they were buried in the Cave of Machepla in Hebron, a city in the West Bank. In the Islamic faith, this burial site is considered one possibility among several others. The cave is considered sacred to both these religions, as well as in Christianity, since it's also the traditional burial place of the prophet Abraham and his son, Isaac, and grandson, Jacob (along with their wives). They're considered the patriarchs and matriarchs of these faiths and gave the cave its other name — the Cave of the Patriarchs.

