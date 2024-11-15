What Happened To Adam And Eve After The Garden Of Eden?

There are a number of misconceptions in what we might call the "pop culture" account of Adam and Eve. Genesis never says that the forbidden fruit was an apple, for instance, and the serpent who tempts Eve isn't the devil. Still, the pop culture account gets the broad strokes right: God creates Adam, and then Eve; they live in the Garden of Eden until the serpent tempts them to eat from the forbidden fruit; and God banishes them from the garden when their sin is discovered.

The aftermath of Adam and Eve's fall from grace is perhaps better known for the consequences it supposedly visited upon all humanity than for anything that happened to the sinners themselves. Christianity traditionally rests the concept of original sin — the state of sinfulness that humans inherit from Adam and Eve's deed. That's not a universally accepted notion even among Christians, and Judaism outright rejects the idea. Genesis itself, while linking the sin of Adam and Eve to various ailments and the human condition, doesn't dwell on any larger implications of damnation and salvation, and it quickly moves on from Adam and Eve to their children.

But before the story shifts to Cain and Abel, Genesis 3 does say that God himself clothed Adam and Eve with skins and that their banishment was in part to keep them from obtaining immortality. Once they were driven out of the Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve had to work the land for sustenance, while cherubs barred the way back to the garden and the tree of life.

