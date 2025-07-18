Infamous Events That Never Actually Happened

In 1843, as the United States went through a period of renewed religious enthusiasm, a lay Baptist preacher named William Miller announced that he'd read the Bible, run the numbers, and could tell you exactly when Jesus intended to return. Miller broke from most Christian tradition in arguing that actually, none of the prophecies in Revelation had been fulfilled yet: They would all be coming in the future, and that future would begin in 1843 ... no, wait, 1844!

Without wholly explaining his math, and despite Jesus himself announcing in the Gospels that no one would know the hour of his return, Miller announced that October 22, 1844, was when the Lord would arrive again. Oh, and sorry about that whole "1843" thing he had said last year. 100,000 or so devout optimists waited all that day and some into the following early morning, waiting for... something. What they got was cold and annoyed. Some thought Jesus had come in secret, for His own reasons, and others threw off their faith entirely. The whole affair became known as "the Great Disappointment."

Though Miller was ultimately incorrect about the time and date of the Second Coming, he still secured a legacy for himself in American religious thought. Modern groups like the Seventh-day Adventists and the Jehovah's Witnesses are "Millerite" in that they expect the events of the Book of Revelation to lie wholly in the future — but most have avoided predicting exactly when.

