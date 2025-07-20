Can You Keep Oil If You Find It On Your Property?

The issue simply comes down to what you actually buy when it comes to buying property or deeds to land, and the rights that have been handed over to you during the purchase. There are two types of rights that might be mentioned in a deed: surface rights and mineral rights. They both mean different things, and which of them you have really matters when it comes to whether you would be able to extract oil from your own land or not.

If you buy land or property, you are almost certainly buying surface rights, which are just what they sound like: the rights to what exists on the surface of the property, what is on top of it, and that's it. You don't necessarily own all the land underneath it — though the basement is probably yours — just as you don't own the airspace above.

It is the mineral rights that really matter when it comes to who gets to extract the oil from any particular patch of land. If you check your contract and see that the mineral rights are included, you're in luck — whatever oil exists beneath your land is technically yours, and if there's enough of it down there, you're looking at a sweet oily profit until the reserves run out.

