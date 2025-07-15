The Viral Rock Band That Was Actually Created With AI

In June 2025, a new rock band named the Velvet Sundown started uploading music to the streaming platform Spotify. With a hazy sound harking back to classic Americana of the 1970s, they quickly amassed an online listenership that any up-and-coming artist would be jealous of. Hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners streamed their debut album, "Floating on Echoes," and its follow-up, "Dust and Silence," which arrived on streaming platforms just two weeks later. By mid-July, the Velvet Sundown's biggest song, "Dust on the Wind," had been streamed more than 1.5 million times on Spotify alone.

But even in the early days of their online presence, music fans, critics, and websites were sounding the alarm that there was something fishy about the Velvet Sundown. Why were the images of the band — who were named in their bio as singer and mellotron player Gabe Farrow, guitarist Lennie West, synth player Milo Raines, and percussionist Orion "Rio" Del Mar — creepily cartoonish and all smothered in an admittedly retro but somehow off-putting filter? And why was their music so utterly derivative of 1970s rock music while remaining so eerily flawless? Despite protestations from the band's purported PR and social media posts from its supposed members, it became clear a few weeks later that the band was entirely fabricated: An AI confection thrown together in a few clicks using generative audio and image tools.

Are listeners being fooled by such developments, or is the use of AI within the music industry now as inevitable as its use in the military and elsewhere? The Velvet Sundown has proven to be one of the most controversial music news stories of the year, as the industry struggles to catch up with the implications of AI music.